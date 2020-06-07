JK Rowling faces backlash after string of transphobic tweets

We regret to inform you that JK Rowling is make her anti-trans views more well-known.

Despite claiming to “love” trans people, JK Rowling has posted a series of tweets against the community. Her thread came after an article about people who menstruate, and how best to support them after the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

The article was simply highlighting ways to be inclusive as trans men and non-binary individuals can also menstruate.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

She then attempted to claim that she supported the trans community, writing: “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense.

“I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

She also retweeted an article from an anti-trans website, as well a prominent figure in the anti-trans group, the LGB Alliance, and claimed to have spent the last three years researching papers from trans individuals, medics and gender specialists.

Unsurprisingly, despite claiming to “love” trans people, the replies to her tweets brought up a tonne of transphobia, as well as her liking more tweets from anti-trans individuals.

However, we don’t want to clog up this article with mindless transphobia, so instead we’re glad to report that many condemned JK’s recent anti-trans tweets to stand in solidarity with the trans community.

Jaremi Carey, who may be better known as Phi Phi O’Hara, deleted his cosplay of JK Rowling from when he cosplayed as multiple characters from the Harry Potter franchise last Halloween.

Mermaids tweeted: “It appears the self-appointed gender sorting hat is back with more un-ickabogish ruminations. Please don’t quote tweet though. It’s already a rough time & in our experience this will cause more sadness, frustration and distress to those already feeling betrayed. #TransIsBeautiful”

It appears the self-appointed gender sorting hat is back with more un-ickabogish ruminations. Please don't quote tweet though. It's already a rough time & in our experience this will cause more sadness, frustration and distress to those already feeling betrayed.#TransIsBeautiful — Mermaids (@Mermaids_Gender) June 6, 2020

And trans activist Shon Faye wrote: “JK’s transphobic outburst last night is basically a display of the bizarre and specifically British phenomenon of ‘gender critical’ writ large. She posted it late at night with no sense of proportionality against other, bigger, issues in the world.”

JK’s transphobic outburst last night is basically a display of the bizarre and specifically British phenomenon of “gender critical” writ large. She posted it late at night with no sense of proportionality against other, bigger, issues in the world. — shon faye. (@shonfaye) June 7, 2020

And Supergirl star Nicole Maines, who is a trans woman, wrote in a statement: “I know who I am. Other people thinking that they know better than me is the reason I had to change school districts and didn’t get to live with my father for 6 years.

“Transphobia split up my family. So I’m going to say this really slowly. Allowing transgender people to exist in public spaces that align with their gender identity (bathrooms, etc) in no way shape or form infringes on your rights.

“Transgender people recognize and respect the struggles that biological women have faced in their lives. We are not trying to take your experiences away from you.

“We have experienced many of the same struggles (harassment from strangers, pay gaps, the glass ceiling). But not all. However, they haven’t experienced many of our struggles.

“No two women’s lived experiences are exactly the same. No two women are exactly the same. And women are not defined by their ability to give you children.

“Stop policing our identities. This isn’t open for discussion.”

It is an undeniably extremist position to want to take away the rights trans people have today. Trans people are just normal people and they've been around you your whole life#JKRowling — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) June 7, 2020

JK Rowling logging into Twitter pic.twitter.com/LCo8aBWY1e — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) June 6, 2020

🗣️ REMINDER:



Trans men are men.



Trans women are women.



Non-binary people are who they say they are. — ACLU (@ACLU) June 6, 2020

Hands up if you're lesbian, gay or bisexual and you most definitely don't feel erased by trans people just existing! 🙋🏼‍♂️ — James 🔶️ (@Liberal97) June 6, 2020

This is such a common mythology spewed by transphobes. Trans people are not an ideological collective trying to erase the idea of biological sex. Trans people are 0.6% of the population whose gender identity doesn’t match to their assigned sex, and they are just trying to live. https://t.co/jqbYUndTtg — Amrou Al-Kadhi 🦄 (@Glamrou) June 6, 2020

Is there something about creating successful pop culture that sends you into a descent into transphobia? — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) June 6, 2020

Ok but. The critiques of JK Rowling ain't landing.



It's not awful bcus she's being a TERF during Pride month OR that she's spouting shit while BLM movements are happening globally



IT'S BOTH.



Being Black and trans means double the enemies, double the risk of being murdered. — Appropriately Tolerant Black Femme (@AshleighJMills) June 7, 2020

We’re in a global pandemic. We’re protesting police brutality and racial injustice, and the most famous author in the world is twisting linguistic pretzels to say “trans women are not women”.



Honestly, I’m exhausted.



I can’t believe imma have to block her for my mental health. — Juno Dawson (@junodawson) June 6, 2020

I can’t believe that in this moment @jk_rowling has decided the most useful thing to tweet to her 14.5 million followers is wilfully pedantic, gender critical TERF nonsense. The world is full of threats worth fighting against. Trans people are not a threat. #TransWomenareWomen — Mae Martin (@TheMaeMartin) June 6, 2020

A reminder that until colonial ideas of binary gender wiped out native and indigenous cultures. Gender was fluid and trans people were seen as spiritual guides and leaders.



This cult of transphobic white women in Britain is just another branch of white supremacy.@jk_rowling — Black Lives Matter ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) June 7, 2020

This is hardly JK’s first instance of transphobia, she blamed a ‘middle age moment’ for liking a tweet with said that trans women were just men in dresses, and last year supported Maya Forstater, who lost her job after tweeting that transgender women cannot change their biological sex, in reaction to proposals of the Gender Recognition Act which would allow people to identify as the opposite sex.

