Tanya Compas launches Exist Loudly Fund for Black LGBTQ+ youth

by Sam Damshenas

Community

“They need support now more than ever.”

Tanya Compas has launched a campaign to help support Black queer youth in London.

The Exist Loudly Fund will raise money for digital and online workshops, as well as providing queer Black youth with “a space for joy, space for community, space to find chosen family and a space to explore their identity.”

According to the GoFundMe page, just £13 will cover the cost of one person to attend an online workshop, £35 will cover one mentoring session and £50 will cover the cost one queer Black person to attend a group activity.

£350 will cover the cost of a day of mentoring, £400 will cover the cost of a workshop facilitator/speaker, £1000 will cover one outing for a group of up to 20 queer Black young people and £1100 will cover one month of programming.

View this post on Instagram

A lot of people have been asking me if they can send me money etc to ‘thank me’ for my work, but instead I have set up the ‘Exist Loudly Fund’ to support Queer Black Young People, as they need support now more than ever. LINK IN BIO. I am fundraising £10,000 as a starting point to help me explore the myriad of different ways I can support Queer Black Young people over the rest of the year. £10,000 will enable me to set up Exist Loudly as an official organisation, run digital and online workshops and talks for Queer Black young people and PAY queer black people to facilitate said workshops and enable me to run one-on-one long term mentoring with Queer Black Young people. Any additional money will help to pay towards Queer Black Christmas at the end of the year. So yeah. This period has taught me I can’t wait for the government to understand WHY Queer Black young people require specific support, or why they require spaces for joy, community and chosen family. I’ve tried to get them to fund the work but every time It’s been ‘too political’ and ‘too niche’ so yeah, I’m calling upon community, allies, corporates and brands to help set this up! Anything you can donate would be amazing! Please share with your networks LINK IN BIO

A post shared by Tanya Compas🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 She/Her (@tanyacompas) on

Finally, the end goal of £10,000 would cover the total cost of setting up Exist Loudly as a CIC organisation.

Any extra money raised will go towards Tanya’s “passion project” Queer Black Christmas, an annual celebration for Black queer youth who are homeless or have a strained relationship with their family.

“Young people are provided with a 3 course meal, a gift worth up to £50, tonnes of gifts and money to cover travel for young people coming from both London and outside of London,” she explained.

After just 13 hours, the fundraise has already accumulated over £9000.

You can donate to the Exist Loudly Fund here.

