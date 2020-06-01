A message to those who joined our Lady Gaga listening party

This is a message to those who joined us for our Lady Gaga virtual listening party on Friday 29 May.

We sincerely apologise to anyone who joined our Zoom party with Sink The Pink and had to experience the racist and homophobic hack that occurred.

We have a zero-tolerance policy for hatred in any form, and unfortunately the only possible outcome was to end the virtual party.

Hateful behaviour will not stop us being proud, and certainly won’t stop us dancing to Chromatica.

However, we have a duty of care to our audience, staff members, performers and collaborators, and understand how negative experiences can impact your mental health.

If you need some additional support, we have included a list of LGBTQ+ organisations and charities that will be able to help you below.

Never be afraid to seek help.

United Kingdom

Switchboard

T: 0300 330 0630 (Open 10:00-22:00 every day)

E: chris@switchboard.lgbt (Emails are typically replied to within 72 hours)

W: https://switchboard.lgbt

LGBT Foundation

T: 0345 330 3030

E: info@lgbt.foundation

W: https://lgbt.foundation

Mermaids

T: 0808 801 0400 (Open Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm)

E: info@mermaidsuk.org.uk

W: https://mermaidsuk.org.uk

United States

Trans Lifeline

T: 877-565-8860

W: http://www.translifeline.org

GLBT National Help Centre

T: 1-888-843-4564

T: (Youth) 1-800-246-7743

W: http://www.glbthotline.org/

The Trevor Project

T: 866-488-7386

W: http://www.thetrevorproject.org/section/get-help

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

T: 1-800-273-8255

W: http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Canada



Trans Lifeline

T: 877-330-6366

W: http://www.translifeline.org/

LGBT Youth Line

T: 1-800-268-9688

T: (Text Only) 647-694-4275

W: http://www.youthline.ca/

Kids Help Phone

T: 1-800-668-6868

W: http://www.kidshelpphone.ca/Teens/Home.aspx

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (U.S. BASED)

T: 1-800-273-8255

W: http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org