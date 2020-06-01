Over 70 LGBTQ+ organisations release letter condemning anti-Black violence

“Today, we join together again to say #BlackLivesMatter and commit ourselves to the action those words require.”

Over 70 LGBTQ+ organisations have rallied together for an open letter calling for action to combat anti-Black violence.

The letter comes to light after the recent murders of Black Americans including George Floyd, a 47-year-old man who was killed after a white police officer called Derek Chauvin placed a knee on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Tony McDade, a Black transgender man, was also killed by white officers in Florida. His murder is now believed to be the 12th violent death of a transgender or gender non-conforming person of 2020 in the United States.

Protests and demonstrations have since erupted in 140 cities across the United States – and the world – against police brutality, racism and white supremacy, with over 4000 people being arrested (as of 31 May 2020).

“‘If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.’ Those words, written over 30 years ago by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, remind us that indifference can never bridge the divide of hate,” the letter begins.

“And, today, they should serve as a call to action to all of us, and to the Movement for LGBTQ equality.”

The letter references the deaths of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by officers after they stormed into her home and shot her eight times in her sleep, and Ahmaud Arbery, whose murder at the hands of white vigilantes was broadcast on social media.

It also details the “weaponizing of race” by a white woman who told police that bird-watcher Christian Cooper, a gay Black man, was “threatening” her life after asking her to put her dog on a leash because he feared it could endanger wildlife.

We watched the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery by white vigilantes in Brunswick, GA, aware that they evaded the consequence of their actions until the video surfaced and sparked national outrage. We saw the weaponizing of race by a white woman who pantomimed fear in calling the police on Christian Cooper, a Black gay man bird-watching in Central Park. We have heard and read about the killings of transgender people — Black transgender women in particular — with such regularity, it is no exaggeration to describe it as a epidemic of violence. This year alone, we have lost at least 12 members of our community: Dustin Parker, Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, Yampi Méndez Arocho, Monika Diamond, Lexi, Johanna Metzger, Serena Angelique Velázquez Ramos, Layla Pelaez Sánchez, Penélope Díaz Ramírez, Nina Pop, Helle Jae O’Regan, and Tony McDade. All of these incidents are stark reminders of why we must speak out when hate, violence, and systemic racism claim — too often with impunity — Black Lives. The LGBTQ Movement’s work has earned significant victories in expanding the civil rights of LGBTQ people. But what good are civil rights without the freedom to enjoy them? Many of our organizations have made progress in adopting intersectionality as a core value and have committed to be more diverse, equitable, and inclusive. But this moment requires that we go further — that we make explicit commitments to embrace anti-racism and end white supremacy, not as necessary corollaries to our mission, but as integral to the objective of full equality for LGBTQ people. We, the undersigned, recognize we cannot remain neutral, nor will awareness substitute for action. The LGBTQ community knows about the work of resisting police brutality and violence. We celebrate June as Pride Month, because it commemorates, in part, our resisting police harassment and brutality at Stonewall in New York City, and earlier in California, when such violence was common and expected. We remember it as a breakthrough moment when we refused to accept humiliation and fear as the price of living fully, freely, and authentically. We understand what it means to rise up and push back against a culture that tells us we are less than, that our lives don’t matter. Today, we join together again to say #BlackLivesMatter and commit ourselves to the action those words require. Affirmations, Dave Garcia, Executive Director AIDS Foundation of Chicago, Aisha N. Davis, Director of Policy American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Anthony D. Romero, Executive Director Arkansas Transgender Equity Collaborative, Tonya Estell, Board of Directors Campaign for Southern Equality, Rev. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Executive Director Cathedral of Hope UCC, Rev. Dr. Neil G Thomas, Senior Pastor Center on Halsted, Modesto Valle, CEO Equality Arizona, Michael Soto, Executive Director Equality California, Rick Chavez Zbur, Executive Director Equality Delaware, Mark Purpura and Lisa Goodman, Board Chairs Equality Federation, Rebecca Isaacs, Executive Director Equality Florida, Nadine Smith, Executive Director Equality Illinois, Brian Johnson, CEO Equality New Mexico, Adrian N. Carver, Executive Director Equality New York, Amanda Babine, Executive Director Equality North Carolina, Kendra R Johnson, Executive Director Equality Ohio, Grant Stancliff, Communications Director Equality Texas, Ricardo Martinez, CEO Fair Wisconsin, Megin McDonell, Executive Director Fairness Campaign, Tamara Russell, Board Member Family Equality, Denise Brogan-Kator, Chief Policy Officer Freedom for All Americans, Kasey Suffredini, CEO & National Campaign Director FreeState Justice, Mark Procopio, Executive Director Gay City: Seattle’s LGBTQ Center, Fred Swanson, Executive Director Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC), Kelsey Louie, CEO Georgia Equality, Jeff Graham, Executive Director GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), Janson Wu, Executive Director GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality, Hector Vargas, Executive Director GLSEN, Eliza Byard, Executive Director GSAFE, Brian Juchems, Co-Director Human Rights Campaign, Alphonso David, President Immigration Equality, Aaron C. Morris, Executive Director Ingersoll Gender Center, Karter Booher, Executive Director Lambda Legal, Kevin Jennings, CEO LGBT Community Center of the Desert, Mike Thompson, CEO LGBT Life Center, Stacie Walls, CEO Louisiana Trans Advocates, Peyton Rose Michelle, Director of Operations Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition, Tre’Andre Valentine, Executive Director MassEquality, Tanya V. Neslusan, Executive Director Movement Advancement Project, Ineke Mushovic, Executive Director National Black Justice Coalition, David Johns, Executive Director National Center for Lesbian Rights, Imani Rupert-Gordon, Executive Director National Center for Transgender Equality, Mara Keisling, Executive Director National LGBTQ Task Force, Rea Carey, Executive Director NMAC, Paul Kawata, Executive Director Oakland LGBTQ Community Center, Joe Hawkins, CEO Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, Erin Uritus, CEO One Colorado, Daniel Ramos, Executive Director One Iowa, Courtney Reyes, Executive Director OutFront Minnesota, Monica Meyer, Executive Director OutNebraska, Abbi Swatsworth, Executive Director Pacific Center for Human Growth, Michelle Gonzalez, Executive Director PFLAG National, Brian K. Bond, Executive Director PRC, Brett Andrews, CEO Rainbow Community Center of Contra Costa County, Kiku Johnson, Executive Director Resource Center, Cece Cox, CEO Sacramento LGBT Community Center, David Heitstuman, CEO San Francisco Community Health Center, Lance Toma, CEO SF LGBT Center, Rebecca Rolfe, Executive Director SAGE, Michael Adams, CEO San Diego LGBT Community Center, Cara Dessert, CEO Silver State Equality, André C. Wade, State Director Tennessee Equality Project, Chris Sanders, Executive Director The Diversity Center, Sharon E. Papo, Executive Director The Gala Pride and Diversity Center, Michelle Call, Executive Director The Lesbian, Gay Bisexual and Transgender Community Center, Glennda Testone, Executive Director The LGBTQ Center, Long Beach, Porter Gilberg, Executive Director The LGBTQ Center, NYC, Reg Calcagno, Senior Director of Government Affairs The Trevor Project, Amit Paley, CEO Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT), Emmett Schelling, Executive Director Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund (TLDEF), Andy Marra, Executive Director TransOhio, James Knapp, Chair & Executive Director Uptown Gay & Lesbian Alliance (UGLA), Carl Matthes, President Wyoming Equality, Sara Burlingame, Executive Director

