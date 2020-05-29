Dr. David Jack’s top 5 tips for skin survival

Dr. David Jack’s tips on how to keep your skin looking good during lockdown.

In a period of uncertainty with major interruption of our normal daily routines, looking after your skin and general wellness might not seem like the highest priority. But since most of us have a bit more time on our hands, its an ideal opportunity to get our skin in order.

Since clinics are closed for lockdown and most of us don’t have laser machines sitting in our spare rooms, we wanted to share our top tips for keeping your skin tip top with our range of anti-ageing skincare and supplements.

Tip Number 1: Think about your skin from inside and outside

Our skin is the largest organ of our bodies in terms of surface area. Topical skincare only goes so far into the skin, with most nutrition reaching the deeper collagen-rich layers through its blood supply. Likewise, most skin issues are caused by an issue from within, whether it be an inflammatory disorder like acne or autoimmunity such as psoriasis. The same can be said for skin ageing.

In order to harness this and boost the skin from within, diet and general health is probably the most important factor in optimising skin health. Over the last decade or so, a number of supplements that can help supercharge the skin from the internal route have been launched.

Dr. David Jack SkinShake combines a blend of antioxidant rich superfoods, vegan proteins, vitamins and glutathione to provide the skin with the building blocks it needs to optimise skin health on a daily basis.

Tip Number 2: SPF is the one product you cannot forget!

The major damaging factor in skin ageing is UV light from the sun. In order to protect against UVA and UVB, it’s important to choose a high factor SPF with broad spectrum cover. SPF factor number relates to UVB protection and ‘broad spectrum’ means it protects against UVA rays. UVA is present year round and can penetrate through glass and clouds, so it’s important to use every day of the year.

The advanced All Day Long Moisturiser by Dr. David Jack contains a lightweight broad spectrum SPF 50 screen, together with moisturising factors, skin boosting alpha-hydroxy acids and soothing aloe vera.

Tip Number 3: Use a daily antioxidant

One of the key features of any good skincare regime is the use of antioxidants on a daily basis. Antioxidants help neutralise damaging molecules that are constantly produced in the skin as a result of inflammation, UV damage and general metabolic processes, and can damage collagen fibres in the skin leading to ageing.

Vitamin C, Vitamin E and retinol (Vitamin A) have fantastic antioxidant activity and are used widely in active skincare products. Dr. David Jack Good Morning! super serum contains a stabilised form of 10% Vitamin C.

Tip Number 4: Gently exfoliate once per week

The skin’s natural barrier is constantly renewing, with new skin cells being produced at the deep layers of the epidermis and moving superficially to be shed off after they die. This helps retain moisture in the skin and maintain the barrier function of the skin but can also prevent skincare products from penetrating into the deeper layers. These dead skin cells in the top layer can also make the skin appear dull. Gentle exfoliation can help strip back some of these dead layers, brighten the skin and help skincare penetrate deeper into the skin.

Dr. David Jack FacePaint peels contain blends of active exfoliating ingredients including alpha-hydroxy acids and retinols. The Red FacePaint blends retinol with salicylic acid, lactic acid and glycolic acid to help exfoliate the skin and reduce oiliness in acne prone skin.

Tip Number 5: Reduce your stress levels!

Your skin is hugely influenced by your internal body environment, including hormone levels. High levels of the stress hormone cortisol are known to have negative effects on the skin, both in terms of acne and other skin conditions but also longer term on skin ageing. As part of a healthy lifestyle it’s important to try to regulate this.

Techniques such as meditation on a daily basis can help, as well as regular exercise to boost endorphin levels. In recent years, there has also been a lot of interest in supplements to help us to relax. Adaptogens have been used for centuries to help balance hormone levels and are now gaining interest in the quest to find new ways of helping us to relax.

Dr. David Jack’s new Relax supplement includes a blend of 19 ingredients, including a range of adaptogenic herbs and mushrooms, together with micronutrients and brain boosting nootropics. It’s the first supplement of its kind to bring together such a wide range of ingredients with the purpose of helping you to feel a sense of relaxed contentment.