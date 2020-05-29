Black trans man Tony McDade murdered by white police officers in Florida

Tony McDade, a 38-year-old Black transgender man, was shot and killed by police officers on Wednesday (27 May) in Tallahassee, Florida.

WFSU News, who misgendered McDade along with the Florida Police Department, reported that he was involved in a stabbing on Tallahassee’s Southside, where one adult male was killed.

At the scene, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell told reporters McDade then “fled on foot” and said he was described to officers as a “black female, wearing all black, bald, armed with a pistol and a knife.”

“At 10:59 a.m., the suspect was located here at 2500 Holton Street. And our officer calls out ‘shots fired’ and said over the radio that the suspect had pointed the gun at them, at the officer,” explained Revell.

“The suspect was in possession of a handgun, and the bloody knife was found at the scene of the stabbing.”

McDade was shot by an unnamed white officer and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Local news said McDade was unarmed, which has since been denied by authorities, who claimed he “made a move consistent with using the firearm against the officer.”

Clifford Butler, an eyewitness, said he heard seven or eight gunshots.

“I walked down this way, as soon as I get around this curve, I just hear shots. I see the girl right behind the tree, but I see for him [the officer] just jump out the car, swing the door open and just start shooting,” he told WFSU.

“I never heard ‘Get down, freeze, I’m an officer’ – nothing. I just heard gun shots.”

“Tony’s death brings national scrutiny and is a stark reminder of the epidemic of violence that disproportionately claims the lives of Black transgender people in America,” queer advocacy group Equality Florida said in a statement.

McDade’s death has caused outrage on social media. His murder arrives just a few days after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man who was killed by white police officers in Minneapolis.

A Black trans man was murdered by the police yesterday. Will you say his name? #TonyMcDade — must be fun to exist without fear… (@AvataraSmithC) May 28, 2020

Tony McDade. HE was killed by Tallahassee police this morning. HE was unarmed. HE was a Black trans man. Say HIS name. Say HIS gender. HIS life matters. #TonyMcDade #SayHisName #BlackTransLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Obd10SOX5C — UnbreakableBlackness (@iAmDrTyree) May 28, 2020

A BLACK TRANS MAN WAS K!LLED IN TALLAHASSEE TODAY. KNOW HIS NAME. #TonyMcDade #BlackLivesMatter — 𝐤𝐢…𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐦𝐚!! (@ethnickoo) May 28, 2020

I am so, so sorry that your last 24 hours was filled with such immeasurable pain and erasure. Black trans men and masc of center folks deserve protection, prioritization and safety. We see you, and love you #TonyMcDade pic.twitter.com/SvGJZdKSSf — #TonyMcDade (@aijuswanaswim) May 28, 2020

The silence around Tony Mcdade is so loud.



Can we really say this Black trans man’s name. #TonyMcDade #acab pic.twitter.com/M8UjuT0ypN — #TonyMcDade (@MelzDot) May 28, 2020

SAY HIS NAME #TonyMcDade was a black trans man who was shot and killed by police officers today in Tallahassee and there is virtually no media coverage. The few reports of the situation are misgendering him. Please spread the news and raise awareness for tony #BlackLivesMatter — ty⁷ BLM (@7interlude) May 28, 2020

#TonyMcDade WAS A BLACK TRANSGENDER MAN MURDERED IN TALLAHASSEE. PEOPLE ARE MISGENDERING HIM AND SAYING IT WAS A WOMAN KILLED. HE IS A FUCKING MAN. SAY HIS NAME. SPREAD THE WORD. #BlackLivesMatter #ACAB pic.twitter.com/NojKcyqrNw — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@QUELANl) May 28, 2020

We unfortunately lost another one today… TonyMcDade was a trans man who was killed by Tallahassee police. Did I mention that he was unharmed? #TonyMcDade #BlackLivesMater pic.twitter.com/xbRroHECkf — 𝑅𝑎𝑤𝑟⁷ 🐥 (@FR3NCH_FRY7) May 28, 2020

the person the police killed in Tallahassee was a Black trans masculine person.



this is based on how he identified on his social media. he posted a video on FB 20hrs ago. people are misgendering him.



say his name #TonyMcdade. — KING SUGAR (@blackboikei) May 28, 2020

My heart aches waking up this morning to hear about the death of #TonyMcDade, a Black trans man, murdered by Tallahassee police in broad daylight.



In the midst of a global pandemic and the most concerning virus being spread is still white supremacy. — TS Butch Queen ⚧️ (@ThatBoyYouLike) May 28, 2020

#TonyMcDade was transgender black man who was k!lled today in tallahassee, defenseless and in the day light . Know his name and do not misgender him: his pronouns were he/him #blacklivesmatter — what john boyega said . (@EVILCHLMT) May 28, 2020

#TonyMcDade was a black trans man who was killed today in Tallahassee.

say his name and remember him. #BlackLivesMatter



Also do not missgender him. His pronouns where he/him. — camille (@hschalamt) May 28, 2020