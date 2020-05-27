myGWork launches WorkPride, a virtual conference to strengthen LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion

myGwork, the global recruitment & networking organisation for Lesbian, Bi, Trans and Gay professionals, is launching its first global online five-day conference ‘WorkPride’ in place of postponed or cancelled flagship LBGTQ+ events including Pride.

The aim is to bring together and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, and strengthen LGBTQ+ inclusion, during what is a difficult time for many people across the world. The global event will run from London between 22-26 June.

According to the Trevor Project 2020, LGBTQ+ helplines are experiencing double the amount of calls and many people have lost their jobs due to Covid-19. Research shows that some parts of the LGBTQ+ community feel particularly isolated and at risk.

Pierre Gaubert – CEO & Co-founder myGwork, commented: “The ongoing pandemic has serious implications for the mental health of LGBTQ+ people. With most Pride events being postponed or cancelled around the world we want to make sure the LGBTQ+ Business community is visible and celebrated. This is why we’re launching our WorkPride week conference, a free event for all attendees to make it more inclusive than ever.”

The conference, which will be powered by Zoom, is aimed at professionals, graduates, and employers, and will provide a forum to showcase and discuss best practice for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace.

Each day of the virtual conference will cover a different theme such as mental health and involve interactive sessions including workshops, panel discussions, and online socials, with opportunities for attendees to network and build their contacts.

Kofi Paintsil for GAY TIMES

The UK headline sponsor, EY, will open the event on Monday, with Phyll Opoku-Gyimah (Lady Phyll) – Co-founder and Executive Director of UK Black Pride, closing the conference on Friday.

Adrien Gaubert – CMO & Co-founder myGwork, commented: “We are focusing on pride in business because this is what we know best. This is a great opportunity to showcase what organisations and employee resource groups are doing for LGBTQ+ inclusion while also learning new skills.”

Sandra Thompson, co-Partner Sponsor of the EY Unity network – an employee network for the LGBT+ community at EY, commented: “With Pride and other key LGBTQ+ events understandably not going ahead as planned this year, virtual conferences such as WorkPride are a great way to ensure that we continue to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. We look forward to being part of this event and having the opportunity to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, and inform ongoing efforts to create an inclusive work environment for all.”

