This new podcast series will celebrate diverse voices in our community during Pride Month

by Lewis Corner

While we may not be able to celebrate Pride Month in physical spaces and come together as a community as we have done in the past this year, it is still important to use the time to celebrate the people making a huge difference to queer people’s lives today.

Anthems Pride is a new podcast series that will be released throughout Pride Month to celebrate the diverse voices in our community who are making history.

Produced by Broccoli Content, this collection of stories by people throughout the LGBTQ+ community highlight why Pride extends beyond just one month of the year.

These mini episodes will spotlight the challenges, victories and experiences of queer people from across the community.

Guests for the series include singer-songwriter dodie, performance artist Scottee, writer and filmmaker Amrou Al-Kadhi, musician Grace Savage, columnist Raven Smith, and BBC LGBT Correspondent Ben Hunte.

Travis Alabanza, Marc Thompson, Jamie Windust, Kenny Ethan Jones, Char Ellesse, Glyn Fussell, Asifa Lahore and Naeem Davis are also on the series line-up, among many more.

“We need community now, more than ever – words that bind us, not divide us,” says Anthems Pride executive producer, Hana Walker-Brown.

“I saw how much of an impact Anthems Women and Anthems Home had on people, how much comfort and courage listeners were finding in the words of others and really wanted to bring that to Pride, especially as Pride celebration events have been cancelled.

“We have an exceptional selection of voices from exclusively LGBTQI+ communities contributing to this series, their words are raw, honest, inspiring, moving, motivating- there truly is something for everyone and it’s a real privilege to be able to bring them to our listeners and celebrate the words and experiences of some truly brilliant people.  

“It was really important it was for us to represent all of these communities and I hope it inspires others to be proud of who they are.”

A new episode of Anthems Pride will be released daily throughout the month of June.

