Bi Pride UK will return this year for a virtual extravaganza

Bi Pride UK aren’t letting the coronavirus pandemic halt their celebrations.

This week, the charity announced details of their second Bi Pride event, Bi-Fi Festival, which will continue the work of the organisation in creating safe spaces for everyone who identifies under the bisexual umbrella.

Taking place on Saturday 20 June from 5-9pm, the virtual extravaganza will be live streamed on Twitch and will feature discussions around mental health in lockdown, how to be creative from home and “being bi and BAME.”

The line-up will include drag queens, comedians and spoken word artists, while activists and other performers will be announced closer to the date. Bi-Fi Festival will conclude the online party with a live DJ set.

In a statement, Abigail Kay – Bi Pride UK Chair – said, “Obviously we were gutted when the coronavirus shut down our yearly event, but we were adamant that this wouldn’t put out our bi passion and fire!

“During this period, social distancing can often make people feel lonely and isolated, and for bi people, these feelings are all too familiar. Now bi communities need virtual Pride spaces more than ever before.

“We can’t wait to all join together for a day of discussion, education, performances, and community building.”

A recent study discovered that people within the bisexual umbrella are at higher risk of dealing with mental health issues, including anxiety and their physical health, which has only been amplified with lockdown restrictions.

“Virtual events connecting the bi community are vital during the lockdown and periods of social distancing, for bi people’s mental health and well-being,” said Bi Pride UK, whose mission is to combat biphobia and bi erasure.

Laura Cotter, Head of Events, added: “Just because we’re going online doesn’t mean we’re letting anything fall short. Expect everything we had last year – dazzling performers, activists and one big feeling of bi positivity – and multiple this by ten!

“Last year was our first event, which smashed the record for the biggest bi gathering in history, and things can (and will) only get better. We’re here to uplift our community and put smiles on their beautiful faces.”

For more information about Bi Pride UK please visit their website at www.biprideuk.org.