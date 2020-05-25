Police launch appeal after gay man beaten and pushed into street in Piccadilly Circus

A group of three attacked a 37-year-old man in early March.

Police are looking for information after a homophobic attack saw a man sustain bruising in early March. The 37-year-old victim was attacked by a group of three men.

At 2:15 am on 3 March, the victim approached the Piccadilly Circus Underground station, noticing that it appeared to be closed. When he approached a group of three men to ask if they knew if it was, they shouted homophobic abuse at him.

The victim was then pushed into the street, where the group proceeded to attack him. He managed to escape and head in the direction of the nearby Hard Rock Café, but the group attacked him again, before leaving and heading toward Shaftesbury Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital, where he recovered and was released, but he sustained bruising because of the attack.

Police believe that the men who attacked him were in their early 20s, and may have a Middle Eastern appearance. One of the men was wearing a distinctive lightwash denim jacket, with a white trim on the collar.

Three men, all aged 21, were arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, but have been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable John McNally, said: “This was a completely unprovoked and vicious assault on the victim, seemingly motivated by homophobia. Though thankfully not seriously injured, the victim has understandably been left very shaken by the incident.

“The Met takes a zero tolerance approach to homophobic crime; it is absolutely unacceptable that anyone should feel intimidated to go about their daily lives due to their sexual orientation.”

If you have any information about this incident they should call 101 quoting CAD 575/03March or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

