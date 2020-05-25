Sally Hansen launches new collection inspired by the Philadelphia Pride flag

Nails are about to get a whole lot more colourful.

Sally Hansen has released its Pride range of nail polish, after partnering with GLAAD, and the designs have been inspired by the more inclusive Philadelphia Pride flag.

The collection encompasses all of the colours in the Philadelhia Pride flag, red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet, black and brown; and all of the bottles are also topped with a cap featuring the colours.

The Philadelphia Pride flag was designed in 2017 and incorporated the colours brown and black into the rainbow flag. The design came about to highlight the racism and discrimination that was felt by LGBTQ people of colour in the city.

In a post announcing the new XTREME WEAR collection, Sally Hansen wrote: “Today, and everyday, we stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community. We’re so excited to be partnering with @GLAAD again ahead of #PrideMonth with a new bold & beautiful collection inspired by the new, inclusive flag.”

In further social media posts, Sally Hansen confirmed that the company had made donations to GLAAD as part of the range, and encouraged those on its social media to also make donations.

In a GLAAD blog post, Celia Tombalakian, the Vice President of Sally Hansen Global & US Marketing, said: “We are honored to continue our partnership with GLAAD for the second year in support of their culture-changing work with the LGBTQ community.

“The new Sally Hansen Pride Collection was specially created to inspire self-expression through a range of bold and beautiful shades inspired by the evolution of the pride rainbow, allowing consumers to celebrate individuality and show their pride on their fingertips.”

And John McCourt, the Senior Director of GLAAD, said: “Although Pride may look a little different this June, visibility for the LGBTQ community has never been more important.

“With its colorful and inclusive nail collection, Sally Hansen has presented a bright and creative way for people to express themselves and their pride, showcasing the brand’s ongoing commitment to promoting LGBTQ acceptance.”

