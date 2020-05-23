Harris Reed unveils their “fluid and flamboyant” graduate collection

by Gay Times

Harris Reed has debuted their new “fluid and flamboyant” collection.

The gender fluid designer, who has an impressive arsenal of celebrity models including Harry Styles, Ezra Miller, Troye Sivan and Solange, has introduced the last of his My Graduate 2020 Collection.

Thriving In Our Outrage “explores the idea of performance, opulence and self-expression as a daily ritual of our modern lives,” whether it’s “fluid bridalwear, on stage or out walking, whilst embodying feelings of romance, theatricality and glamour.”

The incredible collection was created in self-isolation with the support of young creatives including fellow students and graduates (virtually, of course), as well as Terry Barber of MAC Cosmetics on the beauty concept.

Harris uploaded the portfolio to their Instagram, writing: “I have no words, just tears, love and hope that you all love the collection that was created during lockdown. It truly transports us to a more FLUID WORLD!”

Check out Harris Reed’s latest collection, Thriving In Our Outrage, below.

