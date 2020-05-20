akt announce digital festival fundraiser for LGBTQ+ youth

This week, LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity akt launch the #aktogether sessions, a two-day online programme of events to help fundraise for their work, and entertain and engage the young people who they support and the wider community.

GAY TIMES is delighted to be involved in the sessions, and will be catching up with singer-songwriter and akt Youth Engagement Coordinator Jason Kwan on Instagram Live from 8pm on Friday 22 May.

We’ll be hearing about how akt has been doing during lockdown, and their ongoing work to support vulnerable queer young people.

The #aktogether sessions bring together a wealth of talent from the community, from performers, to creators and activists.

People involved include singer L Devine, stand-up comic Suzi Ruffell, activists Jake and Hannah Graf, singer-songwriter Dan Gillespie Sells, UK Black Pride co-founder Lady Phyll, west end star Layton Williams and founder of the Cocoa Butter Club, Sadie Sinner. Content includes musical (and drag) performances, a comedy workshop, conversations with the team at akt and a DJ set from Olly Waldron, co-founder of queer club night GIRLS NIGHT OUT.

Matt Horwood, Assistant Director of Communications, akt said: “We’re thrilled to launch the #aktogether sessions this week, which comprise of some incredible queer people who believe in what we do at akt and want to help entertain our supporters and young people, and help us continue our vital work.

“I hope that everybody who tunes in and checks out the content enjoys it and, if possible, supports our work.”

The #aktogether sessions take place on Thursday 21 and Friday 22 May across akt and third parties’ social accounts.

You can find the full programme at www.akt.org.uk/sessions