GAY TIMES Magazine is now on Apple News+ because reading is fundamental

by Gay Times

Comments

Community

GAY TIMES is excited to announce that its flagship publication – GAY TIMES Magazine – is now available to Apple News+ subscribers in the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

Going forward, each newly-released issue of the UK’s longest-running LGBTQ+ title will be published on the service.

GAY TIMES has become the first European LGBTQ+ title to launch on the platform, starting with our latest music-themed issue Sounds Like Queer Spirit.

Greyson Chance, Chika and ALMA all feature on the cover, with the issue exploring the successes, challenges and importance of LGBTQ+ music artists in 2020.

Each month, our in-depth profile pieces, talent interviews, fashion editorials and commentary on the contemporary queer culture will be available on Apple News+ the same day the magazine issue is launched.

All of our free-to-read editorial content published on GAYTIMES.co.uk will still be available on our Apple News channel, which you can follow here.

GAY TIMES first launched on Apple News back in January 2019 and we have seen our audience grow exponentially on the platform.

What’s more, GAY TIMES became the first LGBTQ+ media title to be launched as a curator on Apple Music last year, creating bespoke playlists centered around queer artists.

Our flagship playlist, Queer & Now, is updated weekly, surfacing the best new tracks by LGBTQ+ artists every Friday.

GAY TIMES Magazine first launched in the UK in 1984, with its parent title, Him, dating back further to 1974.

Comments

More

Community

GAY TIMES Magazine is now on Apple News+ because reading is fundamental

Community

Emmy-winning news anchor attacked in gay hate crime

Amplify

Alan Cumming and Chris Sweeney on queer icons, Ryan Gosling nightmares and OnlyFans

Culture

Lady Gaga releases new Stupid Love video with Drag Race stars Aquaria and Alaska

Culture

Buffy creator says Willow couldn’t be bisexual when the show was on air

Culture

Amazon Prime censors gay love scenes in God’s Own Country

Culture

Ruby Rose has quit Batwoman after just one season

Culture > Drag

Premiere: Watch the lyric video for The Vivienne’s debut banger Tonight

Next
Press enter to search