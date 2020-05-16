Cynthia Nixon opens up about supporting her trans son

The Sex in the City icon first spoke about her trans son in 2018.

Cynthia Nixon has opened up about supporting her trans son, and spoken about some advice she’d seen, before Samuel had even come out to her. Appearing on the Homo Sapiens podcast, and speaking to Alan Cumming and Chris Sweeney, she spoke about an article she’d read about supporting trans children.

“Before I ever had an inkling my kid might be trans I read a really extensive article… [about] all of these parents of pre-pubescent kids who were really struggling with this,” she said.

“There was one dad who said, ‘At a certain point, the decision seemed to me I could have a dead son or a live daughter’ and it’s like, after you say that, what more is there to say?

“You can make all the arguments that you want… but the fact is, as a parent, as a human, you should listen to what people tell you about themselves.

“And if they want to make this really extreme change or move in that direction, people are not going to do this lightly.”

She added: “It’s different but it’s the same as when you think about 30/40 years ago and more, the arguments given to gay people that ‘This is just a phase, you’re gonna grow out of this’.”

The American actress, who identifies as bisexual, praised her son, when he came out in 2018, in a heartfelt post on the 14th annual Trans Day of Action.

“I’m so proud of my son Samuel Joseph Mozes (called Seph) who graduated college this month,” she said. “I salute him and everyone else marking today’s #TransDayofAction. #TDOA.”

Recently, NBA star Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, have opened up about supporting their trans daughter. Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Dwyane said: “We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously.

“So when our child comes home with a question or an issue, it’s our job as parents to listen and give them the best information we can and the best feedback we can.

“That doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it. Our 12-year-old came home and said, ‘I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth and I want to be referenced as she/her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya.’”

Dwyane said it was his and Gabrielle’s “jobs to go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship we have” to educate themselves about the trans experience, even going as far to reach out to the cast of queer drama Pose.

“We tried to figure out as much information to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self,” he added.

