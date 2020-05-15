Brighton Pride 2021 to celebrate the NHS and LGBTQ+ organisations

Brighton Pride 2021 will celebrate the heroic work of the NHS and LGBTQ+ organisations.

The official theme for next year’s Pride Parade is titled Over the Rainbow, and will shine a spotlight on the fantastic work from frontline workers and queer groups who are keeping people safe throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Parade will highlight the terrific work and sacrifice made by NHS and key frontline workers as well as the essential community organisations that provide so much support throughout the year”, a statement from organisers reads.

Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton & Hove Pride, also said: “The Pride Parade has always been such a vibrant and colourful event that brings our communities together to celebrate diversity, inclusion and our unique city.

“Over the Rainbow celebrates the hope, spirit and unity of all our communities and we sincerely hope that Pride 2021 will be a time for everyone to come back together to celebrate our communities, amazing NHS Staff and key workers.”

Cecilie Johnsen

News of 2021’s theme arrives just a few weeks after Brighton Pride organisers made the decision “with a heavy heart” to postpone this year’s event, which would’ve marked its historic 30th celebration.

“The decision to postpone has not been taken lightly. When the time is right, it will be even more important for people to come back together and celebrate our communities and city,” they said at the time.

As well as the usual parade and activities, this year’s festival lineup was a real standout with headline performances expected from Mariah Carey – her first outside of London in four years – and the recently reunited Pussycat Dolls.

It’s not yet known if the same lineup will appear at next year’s event, although organisers say they are “in contact with artists” and will issue an update when possible.

Pride-goers who already bought their ticket for this year’s festival will have their tickets rolled over to next year’s event. Alternatively, they can donate the face value of their ticket to help support local LGBTQ charities and help Pride continue.

More information can be found at brighton-pride.org