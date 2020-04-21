Michelle Visage to host LGBTQ benefit concert with Troye Sivan, Kim Petras and more

A host of LGBTQ artists and gay icons are coming together for a coronavirus fundraiser.

World of Wonder Productions are teaming up with The Stonewall Gives Back Initiative for a livestream concert that will raise money for those in the LGBTQ nightlife industry who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The star-studded virtual event, named Stonewall Gives Back!, will take place Thursday 23 April and will be hosted by Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley.

It will include performances and appearances from Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan, Pabllo Vittar, Todrick Hall, Rufus Wainwright, Kim Petras, Allie X, Greyson Chance, Alan Cumming, VINCINT, Betty Who, Carlie Hanson and MUNA.

They’ll also be joined by *deep breath* Darren Hayes, Dave Mizzoni, Issac Dunbar, John Cameron Mitchell, Kristin Chenoweth, Leland, Lorna Luft, Matt Rogers, Nina West, Our Lady J, Peppermint, Rufus Wainwright, Shoshana Bean and TUCKER.

So, as you can tell, this is an event you won’t want to miss out on.

All proceeds from the event will go directly into a fund where industry professionals can apply for emergency assistance. These funds will be distributed as $1,000 grants based on need – you can apply for a grant here.

“In general, LGBTQ bars and nightlife have been decimated due to the mass closures during the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Stacy Lentz, CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

“These are the original safe spaces for our community, which often makes us feel less alienated and alone. They are a true refuge where we can be ourselves.

“This industry is now gone and employees of those bars, venues and event spaces are struggling. They rely on tips and gig work and are no longer able to make ends meet.

“We need this moment to come together as one and help those who keep the LBGTQ nightlife industry thriving.”

Stonewall Gives Back! will stream on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel WOWPresents on Thursday 23 April at 8PM ET/7 CT.