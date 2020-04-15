Kesha mourns the death of LGBTQ activist and close friend Blake Brockway

“He worked his whole life to help others and find ways to make members of the LGBTQ+ community feel safe.”

Kesha has paid tribute to her close friend and LGBTQ activist Blake Brockway.

The Grammy-nominated pop superstar honoured Blake’s memory with several pictures of them together on social media, calling him “one of the kindest, most beautiful humans I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

According to a GoFundMe page that raised over $19,000 for his medical expenses, Brock was hospitalised on 24 February and passed away on 13 April after “fighting hard for his health after many trying months without answers.”

In a statement, Brock’s family said be has “left this world today and is no longer in pain” and requested for those that knew him to “please contribute and share this page including your favorite memory of Blake”.

Kesha led the tributes on Twitter, saying Brock “made me want to be a better person”.

One of the kindest, most beautiful humans I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. Blake has made me want to be a better person. He worked his whole life to help others and find ways to make members of the LGBTQ+ Community feel safe. He helped me feel safe. pic.twitter.com/w2BNpJ9WJY — kesha (@KeshaRose) April 13, 2020

She wrote: “He worked his whole life to help others and find ways to make members of the LGBTQ+ community feel safe. He helped me feel safe. He was so funny. always kind to everyone. We lost a real life angel today.”

Kesha said he will “forever be remembered” and asked her followers to send across any pictures they have of Blake.

While serving on HRC’s National Board of Governors in 2016, Blake presented Kesha with the Visibility Award during the 21st Annual HRC Nashville Equality Dinner. He worked with the organisation for eight years.

“Kesha has unapologetically used her influence and international platform to bring attention to the challenges faced by the LGBT community,” he said in his speech. “We are proud to honour her with this year’s Visibility Award.”

Our thoughts are with Blake and his loved ones at this time.