Manchester Pride to stream concerts every Friday night including Rita Ora and Liberty X

Manchester Pride are bringing the rainbow to your living room.

Every Friday night for the next four weeks, the LGBTQ charity will stream performances from the past few years of Manchester Pride Festival on YouTube in an attempt to liven up people’s lives as they stay at home to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Manchester Pride: Live In Your Living Room will kick off this Friday (17 April) at 8pm with performances from Rita Ora, Louisa and Liberty X.

“As an LGBTQ+ charity, in this unprecedented time, we’re making sure that we do all we can to check in with LGBTQ+ people and support them through what could be quite a tough time in isolation,” said Mark Fletcher, chief executive for Manchester Pride.

“We recognise that statistically, LGBTQ+ people are at much higher risk of experiencing poor mental health.

“We want to bring back the joy of the performances we have hosted at Manchester Pride Festival over the past three years for our communities to enjoy from the comfort of their own living rooms and give them something to look forward to.

“Whether people are experiencing the current situation with family, a partner, housemates or alone, we hope Manchester Pride: Live in Your Living will be the highlight of their week.

“Our huge thanks goes out to the artists that have kindly agreed to the broadcast of their performances for free in support of our campaign for greater LGBTQ+ equality.”

The four weeks of past performances will be followed by four weeks of yet to be announced new content from the LGBTQ charity.

Tune in to the first Manchester Pride: Live In Your Living Room concert at 8pm on Friday 17 April.