Aurora, Queer Bruk, Alex Chapman are part of this week’s #undistanced

We have a double-booking of party anthems for you this weekend…

As part of this week’s #undistanced series of programmes, we have a diverse line-up of entertainment and activity to bring us closer together during this time of self-isolation and social distancing.

Singer-songwriter Aurora will be going live to answer questions as part of a very special Q&A, we will have a virtual gallery of work by queer artists debuting on our Instagram channel, Queer Bruk will be starting the weekend with some big tunes, while Alex Chapman will keep the energy going with another set of monster anthems.

See the full programme for the week starting 6 April below:

Wednesday 15 April – UK 8PM | USA 3PM EST: Aurora – Live Q&A on Instagram Live

Thursday 16 April – Virtual Gallery of Pieces by Queer Artists to debut

Friday 17 April – UK 8PM | USA 3PM EST: Queer Bruk Club Night with DJ set from Donnie Sunshine on Instagram Live

Saturday 18 April – UK 8PM | USA 3PM EST: Alex Chapman DJ on Instagram Live

We’ve received a number of queries and questions from concerned and isolated members of the LGBTQ community.

Naturally, it is a worrying time. This content initiative intends to drive positive stories and sentiment during COVID-19. Through profiling queer creatives, thought leaders, performers and activists across their digital channels, we’re working to ensure that no one from the LGBTQ community feels alone during this incredibly stressful time.

The initiative includes a weekly programme of curated virtual activities and digital events including Q&As, acoustic performances, tutorials, workshops, fitness sessions and live DJ sets.