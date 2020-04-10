South African actress Letoya Makhene confirms she has a girlfriend after local media outs her

The Sunday World outed Letoya by writing about her “lesbian lover.”

South African actress Letoya Makhene, most famous for her role as Tshidi Phakade on soap Generations: The Legacy, has confirmed that she has a girlfriend after newspaper the Sunday World outed her.

After the Sunday World ran a headline reading: “Letoya lesbian lover revealed” the actress took to Instagram to confirm the news. “Well, it was only a matter of time before the world found out about us @lebokeswa,” she wrote.

“Here’s to our beautiful future together, my love.”

Letoya’s girlfriend is Lebo Keswa, the CEO of Leboswa Investments and Executive Director of Femme Nova.

Lebo commented on Letoya’s post, writing: “I’m in a peaceful place. Being with you really makes me feel peaceful and content. I really don’t want to hear what people have to say. The only thing that matters to me right now is YOU… it’s US… I LOVE YOU TOYA.”

The couple met in February at a birthday celebration for Lebo’s grandmother. The couple are currently self-isolating together.

In a follow-up post, Letoya wrote: “What can I say? A couple of days later, a million messages of congratulations and not forgetting the nasty naysayers and guess what? Nothing’s changed. I love you all the same.”

Although the Sunday World outed Letoya as a lesbian, she has not publicly commented on whether this is how she identifies. She has previously been in relationships with men, including a marriage, so it is possible that she identifies as bi or pansexual.

