Halle Berry defends son after trolls shamed him for wearing heels

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Community

She’s the mother we deserve, the sister we deserve, the friend we deserve…

Halle Berry recently shared an adorable video of her six-year-old son Maceo trying to make his way up the staircase in a pair of cream high-heeled boots, highlighting in the caption that they were on the 12th day of quarantining.

View this post on Instagram

#Quarantine Day 12 🥴

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Many enjoyed the video, praising his ability to walk in heels better than most people can, but as is always the case, some people felt it was their place to criticise Halle for letting her son wear heels.

“I hope that’s the daughter,” wrote one follower. Another commented, “This is why it’s important for parents to be parents and have control”. A third added, “Where are the fathers when ya need em.”

In response to the negativity, Halle said her son was just having “harmless fun” and encouraged her followers to “have a laugh and some compassion” during what is a difficult time for everyone.

“Well it’s a he, and he is having a ball,” she wrote in a reply to one commenter. “Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now! It’s tight on these kids right now.”

We need to see more supportive parenting like this in the world, please!

Related: Miley Cyrus stopped going to her old church over the way it treated gay people

Comments

More

Community

GAY TIMES launches new Spanish-language channel to serve a bigger global queer audience

Community

Is the coronavirus disproportionately impacting the LGBTQ community?

Culture > Drag

Ooh girl… The queens turn “wicked” in Drag Race season 12 preview

Culture

Over 1,800 mothers of LGBTQ kids praise Dan Levy for Schitt’s Creek in powerful letter

Culture

Lady Gaga finally explains why she tweeted “I don’t remember ARTPOP”

Culture

Conan Gray announced as Apple Music’s latest Up Next artist

Culture

Janelle Monáe stars in mysterious first trailer for Homecoming season 2

Community

Rebecca Black comes out as queer

Next
Press enter to search