Lady Gaga raises $35 million to fight coronavirus, announces all-star concert

Lady Gaga continues to prove why she’s the greatest icon of a generation.

Last month, the pop superstar announced that she was delaying her highly-anticipated new album Chromatica so she could focus her efforts on helping fight agains the global coronavirus pandemic.

Well, she wasn’t lying, as she recently announced a partnership with Global Citizen, and together they’ve raised $35 million for the World Health Organisation’s COVID-10 Solidarity Response Fund with the help of some of the biggest corporate leaders, tech companies and philanthropists.

The money raised will help to source protective equipment for healthcare workers, increase access to testing for coronavirus and support efforts to develop drugs and vaccines.

“We are all so very grateful to all of the healthcare professionals across the country and around the world who are on the frontlines during COVID-19, this global pandemic is a catastrophe,” Gaga said in a press conference with WHO.

“I’m so thankful for them and I am also praying for those who are sick… I would also like to send my prayers to people who are losing their jobs and are having a hard time feeding themselves and their children.”

The Stupid Love singer is also partnering with the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen for a live-streamed concert called One World: Together at Home, which will air around the world on Saturday 18 April.

It will feature performances from Gaga herself as well as Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Burna Boy, Chris Martin of Coldplay and more.

The event will be hosted by US talk show giants Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, and will also feature real experiences from doctors, nurses and families around the world.

Gaga explained that the actual One World event isn’t a fundraiser, and simply wants viewers to come together and enjoy the music, spreading a message of solidarity in difficult times.

“We want to raise the money before we go on air,” she explained. “When we do go on air, put your wallets away, your credit cards away, and sit back and enjoy the show that you all very much deserve.”

One World: Together at Home will stream online at 8pm EST on 18 April. BBC One will show an adapted version of the concert on 19 April, featuring exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with health workers.

Now someone give Gaga a Nobel Prize!