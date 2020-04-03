Brighton Pride has officially been cancelled this year due to coronavirus

Brighton Pride will not be taking place this year.

It won’t come as a surprise considering how many events and festivals have already been cancelled or postponed, but it’s still upsetting for many in the LGBTQ community to hear that one of their favourite Pride celebrations has been called off.

In a statement issued Friday (3 April), organisers said they are “shocked and devastated” by the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and have made the decision “with a heavy heart” to postpone their 30th anniversary celebrations until next year.

“The decision to postpone has not been taken lightly and with many events still planning to go ahead in July and August we were hoping to wait until closer to the time to avoid disappointing our volunteers, community groups and the public,” they said.

“But after carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving Covid-19 pandemic and evaluating the ongoing risks and uncertainty, as well as the additional pressure any large event puts on the emergency services, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone this year’s Pride FABULOSO Anniversary celebration.”

They added: “We know, when the time is right, it will be even more important for people to come back together and celebrate our communities and city.”

It is with a heavy heart that Brighton & Hove Pride have taken the difficult decision to postpone our landmark 30th anniversary celebrations that were due to take place on 1st & 2nd August until 2021.



As well as the usual parade and activities, this year’s festival lineup was a real standout with headline performances expected from Mariah Carey – her first outside of London in four years – and the recently reunited Pussycat Dolls.

It’s not yet known if the same lineup will appear at next year’s event, although Brighton Pride organisers say they are “in contact with artists” and will issue an update when possible.

Pride-goers who already bought their ticket for this year’s festival will have their tickets rolled over to next year’s event. Alternatively, they can donate the face value of their ticket to help support local LGBTQ charities and help Pride continue.

More information can be found at brighton-pride.org