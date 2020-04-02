Drag Race stars, Duncan James, Lorraine Kelly join online festival to support trans charity Mermaids

Mermaids are launching an exciting, star-studded digital festival this weekend.

The UK charity, which offers support to trans and gender-diverse children and their families, are bringing together a host of LGBTQ celebs, influencers and allies for a day of live music, discussions and entertainment on Saturday 4 April.

Streamed live to people’s screens via Twitch, the #DigiFest2020 event will raise money in support of Mermaids and the important work they do – work that’s even more important during the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirmed guests so far include Blue’s Duncan James, The Walking Dead star Daniel Newman, The Vamps’ James McVey, Drag Race UK favourites The Vivienne and Divina De Campo, YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf, and Matilda star Mara Wilson.

Also joining them will be Juno Dawson, Lorraine Kelly, Olly Pike, Aydian Dowling, Annie Wallace, Kellie Maloney, Jake and Hannah Graf, Natasha Devon, Jacob Edward, Benjamin Scheuer, Dr Adrian Harrop, Amanda Jette Knox, and Mermaids CEO Susie Green.

“We are receiving a high volume of calls to our helpline from young people who are scared by what’s happening and are facing a long period of isolation in often-unfriendly environments with little opportunity to find comfort and support,” explained Mermaids.

“Parents are worried about how to support their children during a period of social isolation, many of whom deal with significant mental health difficulties.

“Amidst all of this, the charity is facing considerable challenges; we are already seeing a reduction in individual donations, we’ve been forced to cancel all residential weekends, as well as our local groups and training sessions, which was a significant source of income for the charity.

“Our aim is to give people a sense of real community. We want to let the young people and families we support know that they are not alone.”

The event will be livestreamed here from 10am until the evening on Saturday 4 April. You can text DIGIFEST to 70085 to donate £3 to Mermaids (texts cost £3 plus one standard rate message).