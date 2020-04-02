First wedding at the Tower of London was a beautiful same-sex ceremony

A same-sex couple were the first to marry at the Tower of London.

Just two weeks after the historic venue was granted its wedding licence, London-based couple Jonathan and Jay tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in front of 12 guests, their celebrant Grainne Nixon and staff at the building in January this year.

The couple, who have been together since meeting on Plenty Of Fish in 2013, decided to get married in The Medieval Palace at the Tower of London because they “loved the intimacy and history” of the building and the fact that it was such a unique venue.

“We wanted something small, beautiful and classy with stunning food and drinks. As our guestlist was small and consisted of 12 very close friends and family we really wanted something intimate,” says Jonathan.

“Jay works in many venues across London and the Tower of London has always been his favourite. It was a lifelong dream to get married there and it felt even more special with our closest friends and family in attendance.”

The ceremony took place in The Wakefield Tower, a vaulted room which was originally created as part of Henry III’s lodgings and used by the King as a private audience chamber, followed by an intimate dinner in the Martin Tower.

Guests were even treated to a private tour of the Crown Jewels before being seated for the ceremony.

The couple wore matching tuxedos, which included a teal velvet jacket, shiny patent shoes, and deep purple buttonhole flowers, joking: “Usually we love the idea of dressing up, but decided against a veil or tiara on this occasion.”

“We were honoured to be the first couple married at the Tower of London since it was granted its wedding licence only two weeks before our wedding date,” continued Jonathan.

“Jay’s dad served in the army in the Queen’s regiment alongside the Tower’s new chief gaoler Jim Duncan who was able to join us on the evening making it even more special and memorable for us all.”

You can find out more about the Tower of London including its history and tourist information here.