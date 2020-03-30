Trans woman fatally stabbed in the neck following an argument over a wig

A trans woman was fatally stabbed in the neck in Harlem over the weekend following an argument over a wig.

In the early hours of Saturday morning (28 March), the 33-year-old woman was sat on a park bench on the corner of East 128th Street and 3rd Avenue near Harlen River Park at 1.30am when she was approached by an unidentified assailant.

After an argument ensued, the suspect stabbed her in the neck and fled the scene on a red motorized scooter. The victim was then rushed to NYC Health & Hosdpitals/Harlem, but her injuries were too severe and she tragically passed away.

Witness Lavonia Brooks, a friend of the victim, told The New York Post that they came into conflict over a stolen wig.

She revealed: “It was a blonde wig. [The victim] just walked past her and took the wig off her head.

“That prompted the other person to attack her. Someone said ‘Oh s–t! She cut her throat.’ There was a dude riding one a red scooter trying to pick up one of the girls. [The attacker] must have hopped on the back of a date’s motorcycle.”

Brooks said the victim, who has remained unidentified until her family can be notified, had a “beautiful heart”.

“She’s very giving. She would give you the shoes off her feet in the wintertime if she really had to,” Brooks added.

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, called the attack “horrifying”.

He wrote on Twitter: “My heart breaks for this woman and for her family. We WILL find the person responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice. New York City stands with our trans community, now and always.”

As of writing, no arrests have been made.