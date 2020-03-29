Gay basketballer Jason Collins has tested positive for coronavirus

Jason’s partner has also tested positive.

Jason Collins, the first openly gay basketball player for one of the four major teams, has revealed that both he and his partner, Brunson Green, have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a social media post, he explained: “I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game.

“I had my first symptoms on March 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.

“On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest.

“I’m home now resting but still experiencing some tightness and might go back to the hospital later today. On Saturday my lungs were clear, which obviously is good.”

He then urged others to stay safe, saying: “Please stay safe and continue to social distance. Thank you to every single health care worker out there that are our true heroes on the frontline.

“Please, let’s try to flatten the curve and not overwhelm our health care system.”

Jason Collins was at the Brooklyn Nets Pride game to present the Jason Collins Award to Allyn L. Shaw for Courage and Leadership. The award is given to LGBTQ individuals or organisations for their courage and leadership on issues of LGBTQ inclusion.

© Ryan Fung via Flickr

Recently, Andy Cohen was also diagnosed with the illness, while model Nyle DiMarco shared suspicions that he had the condition, but he avoided getting tested in order to allow others to be.

“I’ve been really sick and I am now on the mend. It is very possible I contracted coronavirus and I have access to get tested but I do not want to,” Nyle captioned a video, before stating “the sick patients need it more than I do.”

He added: “In a perfect world, I’d take the test. Unfortunately the U.S. lacks enough test kits. If you are healthy and have no respiratory issues, I encourage you to be mindful of sick patients that need to get tested more than you do.”

In his announcement, Andy Cohen thanked medical professionals, writing: “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global pandemic, which has spread across the world and taken the lives of over 31,000 people (as of writing).

There are over 600,000 confirmed cases worldwide, and so far, over 146,000 people have recovered.

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

