GiveOut launches fund to support LGBTQ organisations in the face of the coronavirus

GiveOut has launched an emergency fund in the wake of the coronavirus.

The award-winning charity will ensure that LGBTQ organisations around the world can “continue their vital work, adapt their ways of working, and develop new services and approaches to activism in response to the pandemic.”

According to their website, the fund will support LGBTQ organisations in launching “networks of mutual aid”, helping communities access healthcare information and developing new remote services including helplines and “befriending” services.

“At this time of increased vulnerability, our community around the world will rely more than ever on the support – and protection – of LGBTQI organisations,” a statement reads on the site.

“And these organisations will rely more than ever on the support of our community globally.”

To support LGBTQ organisations in their response to the pandemic donate here.

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global pandemic, which has spread across the world and taken the lives of 22,000 people (as of writing).

There are over 500,000 confirmed cases worldwide, and so far, 121,000 people have recovered.

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

Related: LGBTQ people are more vulnerable to coronavirus for three reasons.