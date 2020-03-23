This lesbian couple didn’t let coronavirus stop them from getting married in the street

True love always prevails.

Reilly and Amanda, a same-sex couple from New York City, had planned the perfect wedding for October this year, but due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, they went to get their wedding license last Friday (20 March) to rush through the process.

But as they were on their way to get hitched, the mayor of New York City announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau, leaving their plans on hold.

The pair “spent several hours crying and drinking” over the bad news, but things began to look up when their friend Matt told them he was ordained and could perform the ceremony for them in the middle of the road.

“We said YES, finished our work meetings, walked down the street to his apartment and got married below his fourth story window as the neighbourhood looked on alongside four of our best friends,” said Reilly.

In order to follow recommended physical distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple’s friends cheered them on from their cars while Matt performed the ceremony from his fourth-floor apartment window.

“What a day. Amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect,” Reilly wrote.

“I’ve waited 4 years to call [Amanda] my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love I feel every day.”