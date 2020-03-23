Nyle DiMarco thinks he has coronavirus but refuses to get tested to help others

by Sam Damshenas

Nyle DiMarco is refusing to get tested for the coronavirus.

The male model, who won the 22nd cycles of both America’s Next Top Model and Dancing With The Stars, revealed via Instagram that he was granted access to a testing kit, but opted not to despite developing symptoms.

“I’ve been really sick and I am now on the mend. It is very possible I contracted coronavirus and I have access to get tested but I do not want to,” he captioned the video, before stating “the sick patients need it more than I do.”

Nyle said his symptoms over a 48-hour period included “fever, body chills, a sore throat and a mild cough” and “not being able to taste or smell”. These are all synonymous with the coronavirus.

Although Nyle has now recovered, he stressed the importance of getting tested for those who are more at risk.

He continued: “Widespread testing has been a key part for some countries like South Korea’s efforts in handling Covid-19.

“In a perfect world, I’d take the test. Unfortunately the U.S. lacks enough test kits. If you are healthy and have no respiratory issues, I encourage you to be mindful of sick patients that need to get tested more than you do.”

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global pandemic, which has spread across the world and taken the lives of 10,000 people (as of writing).

There are over 340,000 confirmed cases worldwide, and so far, 99,000 people have recovered.

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze. 

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

