Pride in London 2020 has officially been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Pride in London 2020 has been postponed.

It was announced today (23 March) that the celebrations, which were due to take place 27 June, have been delayed due to growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alison Camps and Michael Salter-Church, co-chairs of Pride in London, said in a statement: “It’s been a tough decision to postpone the Pride in London Parade and events, but the health and safety of our communities is our top priority.

“With the climate changing daily, we need to think even further ahead and make timely decisions to protect the health and wellbeing of our communities, volunteers and participants.”

They continued to say that the safety of their volunteers is their top priority, so Pride Festival, Pride’s Got Talent, Pride in the City, Pride Boxing, Pride 10K and all other upcoming events have been postponed as well.

“We fully appreciate the pressures and effects that the current situation is having on all of our communities. Allyship is needed more than ever, so we ask everyone to continue to be kind, loving and generous,” they added.

“Our priority now will be to look closely at how we can support and bring communities together over the coming months. We thank you for your patience and understanding in these difficult times and will continue to update you moving forwards.”

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said it’s a “shame that this year’s events have been postponed” but it’s “vitally important that we all listen to the latest scientific advice to protect the health of one another, and the organisers are taking the right precautions.”

© Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Pride In London

Over 100 Pride events around the world have been officially cancelled or postponed.

Kristine Garina, president of the European Pride Organisers Association, said: “Prides cancelling or postponing because of COVID19 has reached 100, and it’s very clear that this pandemic is going to have a huge impact on our movement.

“Right now we must all be focusing first on our own wellbeing and the welfare of those around us, but we are passionate about Pride and we will work together, and do all we can, to help Pride organisers get through this.”

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global pandemic, which has spread across the world and taken the lives of 10,000 people (as of writing).

There are over 340,000 confirmed cases worldwide, and so far, 99,000 people have recovered.

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

