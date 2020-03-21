New survey launches aiming to get queer people’s response to the coronavirus outbreak

Queer Voice Heard wants to know the impact that coronavirus is having on you.

Queer Voice Heard has launched a new survey to explore the impact that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is having on the LGBTQ community.

Stu Hosker, who runs Queer Voice Heard, explained: “As usual, the major polling agencies are too busy looking at the national picture.

“We’ve stepped up to explore our community’s opinions on this.

“The survey also explores who might need to show more leadership in relation to this pandemic and keeping the interest of our queer community in their minds.”

The survey, which takes five to ten minutes to complete, states: “The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that the Coronavirus is now a global pandemic.

“Over the coming weeks and months, the UK Government will take a range of measures to respond to the virus. This may include actions such as ‘social distancing’.

“Many of these measures will inevitably impact the day-to-day lives of LGBTQ+ people living in the UK, as well as the events and activities that are important to our community.

“That’s why we’re asking you to take part in our short questionnaire. We want to know what you think about the Coronavirus, and how you feel you may be affected.”

Last week, more than 100 LGBTQ organisations released a joint open letter to healthcare providers and mainstream media outlets to make them aware that queer people are at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus.

These three risk factors were that the LGBTQ community were more likely to smoke, more likely to have HIV and cancer which comprimise the immune system and because we “continue to experience discrimination, unwelcoming attitudes, and lack of understanding from providers and staff in many health care settings.”

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global pandemic, which has spread across the world and taken the lives of over 11,000 people (as of writing).

There are over 283,000 confirmed cases worldwide, and so far, 89,000 people have recovered.

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

If you can fill out the survey, you can do so by following this link, or the one at the top of the page.

Related: Nearly 100 Pride events have been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic