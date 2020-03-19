#undistanced: GAY TIMES launch a digital festival of LGBTQ+ activities during social distancing

by Gay Times

Community

We need positive stories, connection and creativity – now more than ever – to support our community. Queer people know the power of unity better than most, so in this time of social distancing, we’re keeping things…#undistanced

We’re responding to COVID-19 by launching #undistanced, a brand new online content initiative platforming, celebrating and connecting ideas and creative projects during this period of social distancing. 

#undistanced includes a programme of curated virtual activities and digital events including Q&As, acoustic performances, tutorials, workshops, fitness sessions and live DJ sets. Global queer communities will also have the opportunity to submit their own projects and feature in the virtual gallery by submitting creative and ideas using the hashtag #undistanced. 

We’ve received a number of queries and questions from concerned and isolated members of the LGBTQ community. Naturally, it is a worrying time. This content initiative intends to drive positive stories and sentiment during COVID-19. Through profiling queer creatives, thought leaders, performers and activists across their digital channels, we’re working to ensure that no one from the LGBTQ community feels alone during this incredibly stressful time. 

Activities begin in the coming days – with a full takeover of our social channels beginning immediately. Contributors interested in submitting their ideas can do so using the hashtag #undistanced. 

We’d love to know what you’d like to see as part of this initiative. Share your thoughts, ideas or stories here.

