Straight footballer calls for homophobic fan to be banned from matches

A footballer for Tavistock has called for a ‘fan’ to be banned after being hurled with homophobic insults on the pitch.

Tom Annear, who is due to get married to his girlfriend later this year, was reportedly playing for the club in their Toolstation Western League match at Odd Down in Somerset, when the fan started exchanging “banter” with him on the sidelines.

However, the fan went too far when he said to Annear, whilst laughing, “I bet your boyfriend is happy at home.”

Annear reported the incident to the referee and assistant referees, filed a complaint to the Somerset Footballer Association (FA) and has called for him to be banned from future matches – and for other players to do the same.

“It made me feel angry; there is never any need for anyone to be homophobic towards anyone,” he told Plymouth Live.

“And the fact he thought it was funny made it worse. My fiancé was there and has two siblings who are gay and it wasn’t nice for her to see or hear. The way the man was speaking was making out that it was a bad thing to be gay, when it isn’t.

“There was no need for it and this sort of abuse needs to be kicked out. It’s really important to raise any case. There is no need to speak to anyone in that way. No one deserves that. We need to raise awareness of it because there must be more cases.”

The Somerset FA have been made aware of the allegations and are unable to comment further as the case is still active.

However, a spokesman said: “Somerset FA deals with every allegation of misconduct and aggravated misconduct very seriously. We investigate all allegations thoroughly and deal with them in-line with FA processes and regulations.”

“In cases found proven, perpetrators are dealt with in-line with FA recommended sanctions. As a County FA we work toward our vision of ‘Football for Everyone, Everyone for Football.'”

They continued to say “discipline is a part of this process along with positive inclusion campaigns that we run in partnership with our clubs and leagues,” and listed Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces and Football v Homophobia’s Month of Action as examples.

