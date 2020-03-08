South African teens arrested after gang raping lesbian to ‘correct’ her sexuality

The unnamed woman was attacked by three men.

Two teenagers have been arrested after gang raping a lesbian in an attempt to ‘correct’ her sexuality. The boys are aged just 14 and 17, a third suspect is still at large.

The 25-year-old unnamed woman was attacked at the end of February, just one day before the Cape Town Pride Festival.

Speaking about the attack, Colonel Daiwood Laing, the station commander for Grassy Park, told The Daily Voice: “She was accosted by one of the suspects whom she knows and he told her someone wanted to speak to her at a house in Duiker Avenue.

“She went with him to a hokkie behind the main house where they held her. There were three suspects inside and they are all members of the Dog Pounds gang.”

A hokkie roughly translated is a cubicle.

After getting the woman into the hokkie, one of the teens put their arms around her and told her that he was in the mood for sex.

“He then threw her down to the floor of the hokkie and pulled off her pants,” Laing explained. “He sodomised her and the other two suspects also both sodomised her and they let her go.”

The woman then returned home, but as her family was sleeping she waited until the morning to make the police report.

“She went to her girlfriend who called the police and a case was registered,” said Laing.

“She was taken to the hospital and officers went on the hunt for the suspects on Monday morning. They found two of the gangsters, aged 14 and 17, while the third suspect is on the run.

“This is a horrific crime. We condemn all violence against women and children and this rape will not go unpunished as they specifically preyed on a lesbian woman.

“Even more shocking is that Capetonians recently celebrated the Cape Town Pride Festival.”

Identifying the suspect still at large, Laing said: “The third suspect is known as Boofie and I want anyone who knows where he is hiding to call me.”

People with information can call Daiwood Laing on 082 469 3016.

