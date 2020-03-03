The UK’s first LGBTQ parenting podcast is now live

The UK’s first (and only!) LGBTQ parenting podcast, Some Families, went live this week.

Produced by Storyhunter and distributed by Acast, the podcast aims to break down queer parenting myths and share relatable and emotional true stories from the LGBTQ community, as well as answer questions linked to parenthood.

Some Families is hosted by lesbian mum, author, journalist and reformed magazine editor, Lotte Jeffs, who has a child via donor conception, and gay father Stu Oakley, a film publicist who went through the adoption process.

They will share their own experiences as queer parents and will chat to a variety of different guests, who will also share their journeys to parenthood plus “the ups and downs of parenting through an LGBTQ+ lens”.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting Some Families with Stu,” Lotte said in a statement, before explaining why the podcast is so important: “There’s so little information available to LGBTQ+ people thinking about starting a family.

“Hopefully by sharing our own stories and listening to others’ we’ll give people contemplating becoming or in the middle of being a parent some encouragement, support and perspective.”

Stu added: “As queer parents there are so many different journeys we can go on to build our families. I am beyond excited to explore this world with Lotte and to listen, share and discover more from some truly inspirational people.”

Some Families became available 2 March on all major podcast streaming services. You can listen to the first episode here.