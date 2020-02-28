Jamaica’s ban on same-sex activity ruled “incompatible with basic human rights standards”

“The decision of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights will be felt beyond the borders of Jamaica.”

Jamaica’s colonial-era ban on same-sex relations has been ruled “incompatible” with human rights standards.

This week, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights – an organisation that aims to protect human rights in the American hemisphere – recommended the law be repealed and for the country to reparations to the plaintiffs in the case.

Same-sex activity has been criminalised in Jamaica since colonial times under the Offences Against the Person Act. Although the law has rarely been enforced in recent times, its existence perpetuates negative stereotypes of queer people.

Jessica Stern, Executive Director of OutRight Action International, said she is “thrilled that the IACHR has reaffirmed that criminalisation of same-sex relations is wholly incompatible with basic human rights standards.”

She continued: “I urge Jamaican authorities to comply with and ensure full implementation of the commission’s recommendations, so that they translate into real change for LGBTIQ people.”

Neish McLean, Caribbean Program Officer at OutRight Action International, praised their ruling and said the “decision of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights will be felt beyond the borders of Jamaica.

“Over half the countries in the Caribbean region continue to criminalize same-sex relations. The subsequent actions of Jamaican authorities, and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, could have a significant ripple effect for decriminalization of same-sex relations across the Caribbean, setting a precedent which would be difficult to ignore.”

Dominica, St. Vincent, Barbados and the Grenadines are also set to have their same-sex laws challenged by the IACHR.

Related: Here are the safest (and most dangerous) countries for LGBTQ people to visit.