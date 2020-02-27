Gentefied writer and trans activist Camila María Concepción dies at 28

Gentefied and Daybreak writer Camila María Concepción has passed away, age 28.

The trans Latina writer, actress and activist reportedly took her own life on 21 February.

“Camila was a talented writer with a passion for storytelling, lifting up underrepresented voices, and fighting for representation in front of and behind the camera,” representatives for Netflix said in a statement.

“She made bold and critical contributions to our industry, most recently through her incredible writing on Gentefied, and her legacy will live on through her work. Our thoughts are with her family and friends in this time of loss.”

Gentefied co-creator Linda Yvette Chávez wrote on social media that Camila was “a brilliant light that struggled to shine in the midst of the darkness in this world” and that she wanted the world to ‘devour her magnificence the way she deserved’.

The show’s other co-creator, Marvin Lemus, called Camila the “the most special, raw talent we’d ever fucking met.”

A spokesperson for Camila’s talent agency, UTA, said: “Camila was a one of a kind soul and we were so lucky to have worked with her. She was a fierce advocate for all she believed in and was taken away from us way too soon.”

They said they’ll make sure her untold stories are “shared with the rest of the world”.

Camila’s writing credits include Netflix’s short-lived zombie teen dramedy Daybreak and comedy-drama Gentefied, which told the story of “three Mexican-American cousins and their struggle to chase the American Dream”.

Our thoughts are with Camila’s family in this time of loss.