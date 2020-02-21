Gay man’s adorable tribute to “best straight boy-friend” goes viral

“Straight boys take notes.”

A video of a relationship between a gay man and his straight best friend has gone viral on social media.

Last week, popular TikTok user Adrian Alvarez introduced the world to his best friend Hector in a one-minute clip that is interspersed with a series of adorable pictures of the pair, while the theme song of Disney film Up plays in the background.

“A lot of people including our closest friends thought we were dating,” he writes in the video. “But he’s straight and I’m gay. He’s my straight best boy-friend I want to show how much I appreciate him. For his fluid boldness to not giving a F*CK.”

Adrian says Hector isn’t “scared to show that straight guys can be as if not even more fem then gays” and has broken every “straight stereotype”. He then reveals that Hector has struggled with dating because girls assumed they were a couple.

“He was harassed and questioned about his sexuality all the time,” he added. “But he didn’t care, he was on a quest to make sure that gays felt safe and in comfort with their own skin. Hector, u mean so much to me I love you bro.”

The TikTok video has now been viewed 475,000 times on the platform, with a further 130,000 likes on Twitter. Thousands of Twitter users declared it “beautiful” and it prompted other gay men to share their straight best friends with the world.

Check out the best responses below.

This is the energy they need in 2020, no more “sorry I can’t talk to you, I don’t want people to think I’m gay” — … musty (@deadmeirl) February 16, 2020

My Straight BEST FRIENDS!!!! ❤️ them pic.twitter.com/AxdcDOeKw2 — kelz (@4everKelz) February 17, 2020

This reminds me of the friendship between Otis and Eric on sex Ed. It’s cool that some people are not afraid to hang out with someone that’s not into everything they like. Keep it up💯 pic.twitter.com/VaDS01ICTe — J.IV (@the_real_JIV) February 17, 2020

If straight girls can do stuff like this and not be considered dating, why can’t guys tbh. Love to see it. — a lot of people would be scared✨ (@fmradious) February 17, 2020

My best friend (he’s the light one) is 100% straight. It’s def possible. pic.twitter.com/xABDAq2wUp — Goth Under A Bridge (@irayoeywa) February 17, 2020

He’s not your straight boy-friend. He’s your brother! He loves you! pic.twitter.com/SHg7Q2hSlY — Tee Martin (@TheCertainTee) February 17, 2020

I have a straight best friend too. He wants the world for me. He may not be in love with me but he truly loves me and I love him! — BubbaBear (@bpthompson77) February 16, 2020

This is the best definition of "being comfortable in your own skin". And I wish every human being can reach this stage of his/her/their life. — Godzillo🧢 (@godzillo_) February 16, 2020

Is anyone else crying? No? Just me? Okay. — Travel Snack 🇬🇭 (@lenubienne) February 17, 2020

Nice to see a real life Otis Milburn and Eric Effiong from Sex Education — Kevin Ona (@kibinona) February 17, 2020

My best friend is straight. I love him like a brother and so does he. We’ve been friends for almost 26 years. He was my best man at my weeding. That’s my best friend on the left 😊 your post made me appreciate him even more, thank you 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XiLPJMEzjq — Cesar i (@csar022) February 21, 2020

I literally balled my eyes out just now over watching this, this is something I feel like every gay person needs, a friend that really doesn’t give a fuck about what others think and is always gonna be there for there friend regardless of there sexual preference and sexuality . — David Miranda (@DavidMiranda69) February 17, 2020

They does exist. I have a best friend and he straight and he literally has treated me like a regular person & loved me for me and he’s as macho as they come. — Señor Lito (@KarlitoP) February 17, 2020