Gay teacher left “broken” after student’s homophobic dad threatened him with a knife

“He repeatedly attacked me with a fist, and at that time, I was defenceless.”

A gay teacher has been left “emotionally broken” after being attacked and threatened with a knife by a pupil’s father.

Thando Dyamara, a newly-employed faculty member at the Masakheke Combined School in Robertson, Capetown, was assaulted off-grounds after reprimanding the student for calling him a “moffie,” an African homophobic slang term.

“I later went to report the incident to his parents, and was met by his mother who was rude and shouted at me,” he revealed. “She said her husband would deal with me. I called the police to report a case of discrimination.

“Her husband appeared out of nowhere and smacked me with an open palm. He repeatedly attacked me with a fist, and at that time, I was defenceless. The husband took out a knife and wanted to stab me.”

Dyamara said if his friend wasn’t there then it “would have been a different story” and he could’ve seriously been injured. He said the incident has left him distraught and alleged that the parent was a former member of the student governing body.

“Members of the LGBTI Plus community are not given the respect they need and deserve,” he went on to say. “The community, especially in Nqubela, even though it is diverse, needs to respect gay people.”

In response to the incident, the SGB said they are unable to investigate the assault because it didn’t occur on school premises.

Their spokesperson said in a statement: “The teacher has opened a case against the man. For emphasis, the man is no longer a member of the SGB, as he resigned. We, as Masakheke SGB, condemn the alleged incident.

“We can offer emotional support to the teacher, because although it happened outside the school premises, it affects the school. Once a teacher is emotionally broken, he can be a danger to himself and to the learners.”

Bronagh Hammond, a provincial education department spokesperson, were informed about the incident but “the department cannot confirm what was said between the children, parents and the educator, as it was outside of the school.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the case is being investigated. No arrests have been made at this time.

Related: Gang beats gay man to death on Christmas morning in front of husband.