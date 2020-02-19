Caroline Flack memorial fund will be dedicated to trans kids charity Mermaids

A memorial fund set up in Caroline Flack’s name will be dedicated to Mermaids.

The fundraiser was started by Caroline’s ex-fiancé Andrew Brady, after the Love Island host tragically died by suicide last week.

In an emotional blog post, Andrew admitted that he was struggling with his loss and sent his sympathies to Caroline’s family.

“I don’t know how to feel. I still haven’t come to terms with the tragic news that Caroline Flack – a lady I once loved, is dead. I fear that I never will. My initial feelings are of sadness and regret but are mainly of anger,” he wrote.

He also highlighted the negative effect tabloid newspapers and Twitter trolls had on her mental health.

“I firmly believe this tragedy could have been avoided if we’d just taken a few small steps in how we all acted. I write this to bring attention to a matter that is close to my heart in the hope that these tragic events won’t happen again to any other victims,” he continued.

“You vilified her. You abused her. You bullied her, and ultimately you killed her. Her professional team knew she was in a dark place and even darker industry as did those close to her. We all had a part to play in Caroline taking her own life. Including me.”

Andrew has now set up a JustGiving fundraiser in Caroline’s name, with donations being given to Mermaids, a UK charity that offers support to trans and gender-diverse children, young people and their families.

We're struggling today to find the right words. As we try to make peace with more disappointing stories in today's press, we are reminded of the isolation people can feel under the hostile glare of the media. Caroline, you helped us to be strong. We'll always be thankful to you.x https://t.co/We2ZRl86XX — Mermaids (@Mermaids_Gender) February 16, 2020

“My final hope is that we can use this terrible and tragic news to bring light to a subject that I know was close to Caroline’s heart,” he added.

“I call upon everyone reading this to donate anything you can large or small to the charity Mermaids. Mermaids is a pioneer charity that provides help and support trans children throughout the UK.

“I appeal to every one of you, please donate as much as you can to the Caroline Flack memorial fund [for] Mermaids UK. This money will go directly to help lost children hopefully find who they are and give them the help and support they need.

“Let’s show Caroline and her Family our support in such a sad time for them by helping others who may need it.”

You can find Caroline Flack’s memorial fund here.