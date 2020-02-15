Donald Trump says that he would vote for a gay presidential candidate

If only he’d start backing gay rights in office.

Despite attacking LGBTQ rights at pretty much every turn while in office, Donald Tr*mp has revealed that he would vote for a gay presidential candidate.

When asked by Geraldo Rivera on his podcast, Roadkill with Geraldo Rivera, whether he’d support a gay presidential candidate, Tr*mp said: “I think so. I think there would be some that wouldn’t, and, you know, I wouldn’t be among that group to be honest with you.

“I think that, yes, I think that it doesn’t seem to be hurting Pete Boot-ed-edge [sic] as you say, as you would call him.

“It doesn’t seem to be hurting him very much, but there would certainly be a group that probably wouldn’t. But you and I would not be in that group.”

Polls suggest that most Americans would be supportive of a gay president, with one from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal last year showing that 68% of people were either “comfortable” or “enthusiastic” about the idea.

However, not all Americans feel the same, as a woman tried rescinding her vote for Pete Buttigieg after she found out that he was gay. In a clip shared to social media, the unnamed voter says: “Are you saying he has a same-sex partner?

“Are you kidding me? I don’t want anybody like that in the White House. So can I have my card back?”

However, despite claiming that he would back a gay presidential candidate, Donald Tr*mp has a horrific record on actually backing LGBTQ people while in office. The Trump Accountability Project (TAP) from GLAAD records 136 attacks on the LGBTQ community since he took office.

Examples of attacks include requests to remove workplace protections for LGBTQ people, multiple attempts to ban trans people from serving in the military, and firing the entire White House Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS.

And at the start of last November, the Tr*mp administration announced plans to allow adoption agencies to receive federal funds, even if they discriminated against same-sex couples.

Julie Kruse, the director for federal policy at Family Equality said: “It is outrageous that the Trump administration would mark the start of National Adoption Month by announcing a rule to further limit the pool of loving homes available to America’s 440,000 foster children.

“The American public overwhelmingly opposes allowing taxpayer-funded adoption and foster care agencies to turn away qualified parents simply because they are in a same-sex relationship.”

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, said the Tr*mp administration was working overtime to “implement cruel and discriminatory policies, and wasting taxpayer dollars in its obsessive pursuit.”

