Donald Trump says that he would vote for a gay presidential candidate

by Matt Moore

Comments

Community

Flickr

If only he’d start backing gay rights in office.

Despite attacking LGBTQ rights at pretty much every turn while in office, Donald Tr*mp has revealed that he would vote for a gay presidential candidate.

When asked by Geraldo Rivera on his podcast, Roadkill with Geraldo Rivera, whether he’d support a gay presidential candidate, Tr*mp said: “I think so. I think there would be some that wouldn’t, and, you know, I wouldn’t be among that group to be honest with you.

“I think that, yes, I think that it doesn’t seem to be hurting Pete Boot-ed-edge [sic] as you say, as you would call him.

“It doesn’t seem to be hurting him very much, but there would certainly be a group that probably wouldn’t. But you and I would not be in that group.”

Polls suggest that most Americans would be supportive of a gay president, with one from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal last year showing that 68% of people were either “comfortable” or “enthusiastic” about the idea.

However, not all Americans feel the same, as a woman tried rescinding her vote for Pete Buttigieg after she found out that he was gay. In a clip shared to social media, the unnamed voter says: “Are you saying he has a same-sex partner?

“Are you kidding me? I don’t want anybody like that in the White House. So can I have my card back?”

Flickr

However, despite claiming that he would back a gay presidential candidate, Donald Tr*mp has a horrific record on actually backing LGBTQ people while in office. The Trump Accountability Project (TAP) from GLAAD records 136 attacks on the LGBTQ community since he took office.

Examples of attacks include requests to remove workplace protections for LGBTQ people, multiple attempts to ban trans people from serving in the military, and firing the entire White House Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS.

And at the start of last November, the Tr*mp administration announced plans to allow adoption agencies to receive federal funds, even if they discriminated against same-sex couples.

Julie Kruse, the director for federal policy at Family Equality said: “It is outrageous that the Trump administration would mark the start of National Adoption Month by announcing a rule to further limit the pool of loving homes available to America’s 440,000 foster children.

“The American public overwhelmingly opposes allowing taxpayer-funded adoption and foster care agencies to turn away qualified parents simply because they are in a same-sex relationship.”

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, said the Tr*mp administration was working overtime to “implement cruel and discriminatory policies, and wasting taxpayer dollars in its obsessive pursuit.”

Related: Cher calls on Pink to rewrite Dear Mr President about Donald Trump

Comments

More

Culture

Michelle Visage is reportedly getting her own BBC Three show

Community

LGBTQ-inclusive gym forced to close after harassment from far-right group

Community

Protesters made to remove rainbow flags at Israel Folau’s Catalan debut

Community

What has Boris Johnson’s new look cabinet said on LGBTQ rights?

Culture

Feminist bookstore will donate to Mermaids whenever someone buys a JK Rowling book

Community

Donald Trump says that he would vote for a gay presidential candidate

Community

Vladimir Putin vows that same-sex marriage will never be legal so long as he’s in power

Community

Gay couple shot at in Miami after kissing, one is in a critical condition

Next
Press enter to search