Philip Schofield defends Eamonn Holmes after fans criticise hot tub joke

Yesterday (7 February), This Morning Presenter Philip Schofield came out as gay.

Philip Schofield bravely came out on This Morning, surrounded by his co-hosts, yesterday. And during the segment, all of the presenters gave Philip their support.

However, some viewers were unhappy with comments that fellow presenter Eamonn Holmes made during the segment.

On the sofa, Holmes joked he was “disappointed” with Schofield, saying: “First of all, I thought you were going to come in and announce you had resigned and I could have your job, but that wasn’t to be.

“There’s this great imponderable in life which has always irritated me. I thought, ‘how come he can sit in a hot tub with Holly Willoughby and Steph doesn’t have a problem and Dan doesn’t have a problem?”

Although the presenters on the sofa laughed, many viewers were disappointed with Holmes over the joke, calling it “tacky” or “inappropriate.”

One viewer wrote: “A beautiful interview on #ThisMorning wrecked by Eamonn making a tacky hot tub joke.”

However, Schofield jumped to the defence of his co-presenter and friend, writing on Twitter: “Can I just say that @EamonnHolmes & @RuthieeL were utterly magnificent with me today, privately downstairs just the three of us and upstairs in front of the world.

“I couldn’t have hoped for a better, calming and loving set of hugs and support, I adore them both.

“And for the record, @EamonnHolmes made me laugh, he lightened a very emotional moment and I’m very happy that he did.”

And in a separate post, Schofield thanked fans for all support they’d given him, writing: “You will never know how important your support has been today, I’ve read as much as I can.

“Please please, no matter your age or your thoughts, TALK to someone, don’t let your head beat you and hopefully you’ll find out that your friends & family have a remarkable ability to surprise you with their love and understanding #bekind.”

