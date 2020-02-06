Uber driver reports gay dads to police for “child trafficking” because their baby didn’t have a mother

A same-sex couple were accused of child trafficking by their Uber driver.

Earlier this week, James Moed revealed via Twitter that authorities had knocked on the door of his and his partner’s hotel room at the Marriott Marina at 1.30am demanding to see their identification.

“It turns out the @Uber driver who had taken us to the hotel had called the cops – accusing us of.. child trafficking? endangerment?” he wrote. “The same @Uber driver who told us our crying baby needed his mother.”

James said the driver “didn’t back down when we tried to explain that our son has 2 dads.”

After their encounter with the police, James and his partner stayed awake “freaking out” because they wondered what would’ve happened if their baby didn’t have his passport or if the “cops had been less agreeable”.

James further explained that he wrote a letter to Uber and the “algorithm” sent them both a refund and a formletter. “Keep yr $10, we want proof that you keep #LGBTQ riders safe from homophobic drivers,” he said.

Later, James spoke to Uber Support and requested an apology from the driver and evidence of a “LGBTQ sensitivity training program” (he didn’t express desire for the driver’s dismissal). James is still awaiting a response.

