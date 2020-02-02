Irish gay couple beaten and stabbed in brutal homophobic attack

The men were attacked at the Newbridge train station.

A gay couple were brutally attacked at the Newbridge train station, with the assailants beating and stabbing them. The attack happened on Friday (31 January).

Writing about what happened, one of the men, Gearóid Laighléis, wrote on Facebook: “I’m not a person to put up Facebook status about my personal life.

“Myself and the person I’m seeing decided to go Newbridge today for a change, we had a great day until we went back to Newbridge train station to get the train back too his place…

“Unfortunately we didn’t get to his house as we were rushed to Tallagh hospital as we were viciously attacked in a homophobic attack which I was kicked in the face knocked to the ground and kicked which wasn’t enough they took it upon themselves and repeatedly stabbed Anthony 4 times and they ran leaving him bleed for his life.

“Never in my life did I think I would be kneeling next to somebody I’m with holding their stab wounds to stop the bleeding to keep him alive.

“I’d never wish what I witnessed tonight on my worse enemy. To make it worse 1 of the 3 little c*nts videotaped it. Yer scum of the earth to repeatedly stab an innocent fella for only living the life we deserve to live..

“The gaurds know exactly who u are and I hope ye all rot in fucking hell.. justice will be served ye dirty rotten scummy bastards.”

Paula Fagan, the chief executive of LGBT Ireland, told the Irish News: “We have been raising the need for hate-crime legislation with general election candidates from all parties over the past two weeks, calling on them to make it a top priority if they are elected.

“This brutal attack last evening should signal to politicians that urgent action is needed to send out a clear message that hate crimes will not be tolerated in this country.”

Last year, the Irish government confirmed it would start looking into stronger hate crime legislation following a horrific attack which saw a gay man attacked with hammers by a group of teenagers.

Writing about the attack on Facebook, Marc Power wrote: “I’ve just been the victim of a premeditated homophobic attack here in Dublin. Went to meet someone off grindr.

“Was met with a group of teenage boys with weapons. They tried to kill me with these weapons. They were trying to hit me on the head with hammers.”

Ireland’s Department of Justice said it would carry out research and look at international models to help tackle hate crime, something which LGBTQ activists in the country say is on the rise.

