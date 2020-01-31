Stonewall reveal the top 10 most LGBTQ-inclusive employers

by Lydia Webb

Stonewall have revealed the top 10 most LGBTQ-inclusive employers to work for.

Newcastle City Council is the most LGBTQ-inclusive employer in the UK according to the annual list of top 100 employers by the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index. 

Since the annual list was first published 16 years ago, Newcastle City Council is the first local authority to be at the top.

Stonewall analyse companies in many areas of their policies and practices, as well as ask employees to fill out an anonymous form about their experiences, to decide on the most inclusive places to work.

Joyce McCarthy, Deputy Leader of Newcastle City Council said in a statement: “This is really an award for everyone in our city who shows us every day that we are all equal and that our great city accepts everyone.” 

Here are the top 10 workplaces in their list: 

  1. Newcastle City Council
  2. Gentoo Group
  3. Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
  4. Pinsent Masons
  5. Ministry of Justice
  6. GSK
  7. Citi
  8. National Assembly for Wales
  9. Welsh Government
  10. Cardiff University

Read the full list here on their website.

