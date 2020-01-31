Frankie Boyle voices support for trans people with epic Twitter takedown

“I have zero interest in whatever transphobic neuroses you fill your days with.”

Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle has voiced his support for the trans community in a pair of tweets that epically take down the privilege of people who refuse to learn about terminology or pronouns that trans and non-binary people use.

“Some people are so marginalised they have to create the language that describes their oppression, but the real victim is me, who has to learn a new word every 6 months,” he wrote with sarcasm.

Some people are so marginalised they have to create the language that describes their oppression, but the real victim is me, who has to learn a new word every 6 months — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) January 30, 2020

While many celebrated the tweet, which currently has over 10,000 likes, some took issue with it.

“Challenge for you Frankie and those reading this. Name all 72 genders people want recognised,” wrote one Twitter user.

Replying to the tweet, Frankie wrote: “For the avoidance of doubt, I have zero interest in whatever transphobic neuroses you fill your days with. I have no time for anyone denying anyone else their freedom to live the life they need to live.”

For the avoidance of doubt, I have zero interest in whatever transphobic neuroses you fill your days with. I have no time for anyone denying anyone else their freedom to live the life they need to live. Gtf. — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) January 30, 2020

Now let’s have even more celebrities voicing support for trans people, please.