Anti-gay conservatives launch petition to ban Super Bowl ad starring Drag Race queens

A new Super Bowl advert featuring drag queens is causing outrage among conservative groups.

One Million Moms, who are deemed a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, have argued that the advert for Sabra hummus which stars Drag Race legends Miz Cracker and Kim Chi is not “family-friendly” for the sport event.

In a 15-second teaser video, Cracker is seen saying: “I hope this doesn’t give me helmet hair” as she attempts to put on an American football helmet, while sat next to a bemused Kim. It’s a fun and inoffensive advert.

But the group of angry mothers aren’t too pleased with the advert, and have now started a petition to get it removed from the Super Bowl advertising lineup – they currently have over 22,000 signatures.

“An ad promoting drag queens is not what we had in mind when urging the NFL to keep the Super Bowl LIV commercials and halftime entertainment family-friendly,” said One Million Moms of the petition.

“Sabra Dipping Company LLC is choosing to push an agenda of sexual confusion instead of promoting its actual product. The PC-inclusive ad blurs the biological distinctions between male and female.

“Normalizing this lifestyle is contrary to what conservative, Christian parents are teaching their children about God’s design for sexuality. Thanks Sabra! Now parents have to explain to their confused children!”

A separate petition started by LifeSite News is also calling for the advert to be removed, and has currently gained over 20,000 signatures. They claim that drag queens are “part of a morally and scientifically dangerous ideology”.

Jason Levine, the chief marketing officer for Sabra, explained that the advert is meant to show that hummus “is for everyone” and that they wanted to get a diverse group of famous faces to demonstrate this.

“Hummus is for everyone and pairs well with nearly every food you eat. Whatever your passion, however you live, love, eat and enjoy life, this plant-based food is a winner,” he said.

“We’re bringing a diverse group of personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly versatile, relevant and relatable hummus is today. We think we’ve got something for everyone.”

Check out the advert that’s got One Million Moms riled up here or below.