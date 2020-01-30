New emoji to include trans flag and gender-neutral Santa Claus

IT’S… ABOUT… TIME!

Unicode have announced a whole new set of emojis that are being added to smartphones this year and they are more LGBTQ-friendly than ever before.

The computing industry standard for all text and emojis across the world, Unicode, have responded to LGBTQ advocates that have long campaigned for more inclusivity in the emojis we use.

The emojis announced include more non-gendered humans including a Mx. Claus, a man and a gender-neutral person feeding a baby, a woman and a gender-neutral person wearing a tuxedo, as well as a transgender flag and symbol.

In addition to the queer additions, we will see more animals, clothing, and food and drink options (including bubble tea!).

The pride flag was first brought to iPhones in 2016, and last year introduced a gender-neutral option for all human emojis.

